Deadline for Jamaican National Honors & Awards This Month

The deadline for submitting nominations for the Jamaica National Honors and Awards for 2022 is March 21, 2022.

The nomination forms and guidelines are available online through the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, (www.opm.gov.jm) or through the overseas locations of the Jamaican Foreign Missions.

As the deadline approaches, people are reminded that they can submit completed nomination forms via email ([email protected]), or by mail, to The Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, 1 Devon Road, Kingston 10, Jamaica.

Nomination forms, once submitted, will remain confidential and should be accompanied by a current and brief biographical outline of achievements of service rendered by the nominee. In cases where the candidate is not a citizen of Jamaica, the Government of Jamaica will require the approval of the relevant Commonwealth or foreign government before the award of any Order of Decoration to that nominee.

National Honours and Awards are administered by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour in the Office of the Prime Minister. Under the National Honours and Awards Act of July 1969, it is to formally recognize those who have contributed through their service and have had a meaningful and significant impact on national life.

Orders recognize merit relating to achievement and service, while Decorations and Awards acknowledge nominees for bravery, meritorious long and/or valuable service, and/or good conduct.

People should note that the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honours will only contact individuals selected. All honourees will be announced on Jamaica Independence Day, August 6, 2021.

In October, the official awards ceremony usually takes place on National Heroes Day at Kings House in Kingston.

The public can nominate candidates for honors and awards in the following categories:- The Order of Merit (OM); The Order of Jamaica (OJ); The Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) or rank of Officer (OD). Decorations and Awards are given for Badges of Honour for Gallantry (BHG), Meritorious Service (BHM), or Long and Faithful Service (BHL).