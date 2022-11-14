fbpx
Vice President Jagdeo leads talks to deepen Guyana, UAE relations

Vice President Jagdeo and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum
By CMC News

Guyana’s Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he is engaging senior government officials and investors.

During recent meetings, matters of cooperation and investments were discussed during his meeting with Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum – who is a member of the oil-rich Arab nation’s ruling family.

He is also the founder of the diversified conglomerate, Africa Middle East Resource Investment (AMERI Group) that has emerged as a strong force on the global front.

Jagdeo also met with the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, where a number of issues were discussed including strengthening the role and interest of the South in the Global Multilateral System and Climate Change negotiations.

A bilateral agreement on cyber security was also formalized between Guyana and the UAE.

Jagdeo is accompanied by minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar and National ICT Advisor Daryl Akeung.

Further engagements will be held in UAE over the next few days.

CMC/

 

