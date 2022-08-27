UWI approves five-year strategic plan

The University of the West Indies (UWI), seeking to earn a net of US$250million, says it has approved a five-year strategic plan as it seeks to build on the success of the regional university’s “soaring reputation” over the past five years.

It said the 2022-2027 strategic plan, dubbed the ‘Revenue Revolution’, is the second phase of the UWI’s Triple A Strategy that was given the green light by the University Council during a special meeting of its members in July.

“The University’s leadership is confident in the Triple A Strategy’s continued success. As we pursue this next critical strategic cycle, the Revenue Revolution, we look forward to the continued partnership of our UWI community including Caribbean governments, regional and international corporations, and development partners,” said UWI’s Vice-Chancellor, Sir Hilary Beckles.

- Advertisement -

The university’s strategic plan is formulated as a ten-year strategy, compartmentalized into two, five-year phases. It is themed the Triple A Strategy because of its focus on widening Access to quality tertiary education, Alignment of the university with academic-industry partnerships relevant to the region’s needs, and improved Agility through global connections and initiatives, the university said.

It said in the first phase, “The Reputation Revolution” 2017-22 focused on building UWI’s global reputation and led to the university’ “steadily advancing to the top tier of Times Higher Education’s global universities rankings.

“This achievement set in place all the vital elements needed for the second phase, The Reputation Revolution centered now on the conversion of the UWI’s reputational value into much-needed revenue to stabilize the university and improve its financial health as well as the leveraging of digital transformation.”

Beckles said one of the major objectives for 2022-2027 strategic plan is to utilize the resources and capabilities of the institution to earn a net of US$250million over the next five years.

“To achieve this, we will monetize our strong international reputation by expanding our educational goods and services to a global market,” he added.

CMC/