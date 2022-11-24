US urged to urgently address ‘escalating social, racial, economic and political injustices’ in Guyana

Over 80 Guyanese, including legislators, lawyers, community activists, and trade unionists, have written to United States Vice President, Kamala Harris, requesting that the Joe Biden administration intervenes urgently in addressing what they describe as “escalating social, racial, economic, and political injustices” against Afro-Guyanese and others who do not support the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

The Guyana government has in the past denied such accusations with President Irfaan Ali saying earlier this month that there is a small number of people, who continue to peddle racism and discrimination.

“What there is, is a great yearning to come together, great enthusiasm and energy to come together, there is a great opportunity for us to fuse ourselves together, that is what the ordinary people want. There are however a select few out there who drive a narrative that is far different from reality,” he added.

In their letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday, the Guyanese are also urging the intervention of several regional and international institutions, including the US Congress and the Congressional Black Caucus; Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders; the European Union as well as the United Nations, the Commonwealth and the African Union.

“We, the undersigned organizations and individuals, are gravely concerned about the escalating social, racial, economic and political injustices levelled at African Guyanese and others who do not support the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP) regime of Guyana.

“These injustices have moved beyond geographical borders to Guyanese living in the Diaspora, particularly those who vociferously denounce these atrocities.

“The situation has recently ballooned to unimaginable proportions with PPP activists extending their malice beyond Guyana’s borders and into the Diaspora, towards President of the US-based Caribbean Guyanese Institute for Democracy (CGID), Rickford Burke,” they wrote.

“The Guyana Police Force has twice recently issued malicious wanted bulletins for him, all within a 12-month period, devoid of lawful justification. Undoubtedly, the rights of citizens and the rule of law are under siege in Guyana, and it must be noted that these threats are vile in nature and pose a danger, not only to Mr. Burke, but to humanity everywhere”.

The letter notes that Guyana’s oil and gas wealth has placed the country among the world’s fastest-growing economies which have attracted multinationals and transnational corporations like Exxon Mobil and Hess, among others.

“Sadly, the vile acts of discrimination adopted by the government have shut out a large portion of the citizens from enjoying the benefits of the nation’s oil wealth and national patrimony.”

The letter alleges that “economic genocide is now prevalent and those unwilling to ‘toe the line’ in adherence of the regime’s autocratic governance are ostracized, marginalized, and victimized.

CMC/