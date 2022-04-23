US Secretary of State will not visit Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, –The US Embassy Friday denied media reports that US Secretary of State, Anthony Bliken, is to make a visit to Guyana soon.

“With reference to a recent article published by Stabroek News on April 20, 2022, under the caption “U.S. Secretary of State Blinken to visit in June,” the U.S. Embassy wishes to advise that there is no such visit planned at this time. In the event of such a high-level visit, the U.S. Embassy would inform and coordinate with the Government of Guyana,” the Embassy said in a statement.

“The U.S.-Guyana relationship is important, and the United States continues to share a strong bilateral partnership with Guyana. The U.S. Embassy is proud to continue furthering our productive partnership,” the brief statement added.

The Stabroek News had quoted sources for its information.

In September 2020, then US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid a visit to Guyana and held discussions with President Irfaan Ali who was sworn into office weeks before.

Pompeo led Washington’s call for then-President, David Granger, to “step aside” following the disputed March 2, 2020 regional and presidential elections.

Pompeo said Washington was restricting the US visas of “individuals responsible for or complicit in undermining democracy in Guyana” and while he did not name the individuals, he said the “Granger government must respect the results of democratic elections and step aside”.

The coalition opposition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has since taken to the courts to challenge the elections that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) said had been won by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C).

CMC/