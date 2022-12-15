US Navy hospital ship temporarily suspends operations in Haiti

A United States Navy hospital ship is expected to resume operations later his week after it was forced to temporarily suspend medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region.

A statement from the US Navy said, “two U.S. Navy sailors sustained minor injuries during a man overboard incident in the vicinity of Jeremie, Haiti, at approximately 7:17 p.m. local time yesterday while on deployment with USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations”.

The statement said, “in total, 19 personnel fell overboard during transfer from a small boat to Comfort” and “all personnel were safely recovered and returned to Comfort with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Harold Miller (WPC 1138).

“The two injured sailors were treated aboard Comfort and are expected to make a full recovery. Comfort has paused ship-to-shore operations in Haiti for December 13, until a safe alternative for personnel transfer has been identified,” the statement added.

The incident coincided with a demonstration by several hundred people against the presence of the American hospital ship. The demonstrators are demanding the deployment of an armed force to help fight gangs instead of medical assistance.

“Down with the American people! We don’t want them here,” they shouted urging Washington to visit certain areas in the capital to free neighborhoods from the control of powerful gangs.

Haiti has been plunged into chaos with criminal gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and opposition political parties staging street demonstrations calling for the government of Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry to step down. The opposition parties have also been calling for fresh presidential and legislative elections.

In October, Prime Minister Henry requested the deployment of foreign troops to fight gangs and help end a fuel blockade that has since lifted. While no international troops have been deployed, the US and Canada have announced a flurry of sanctions on several prominent Haitian politicians accusing them of helping spread unrest in the Caribbean Community country.

Among those sanctioned are former prime minister, Jean Henry Céant, Senate President Joseph Lambert and one of his predecessors, Louri Latortue. They have all denied the allegations.

CMC/