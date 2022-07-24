fbpx
spot_img
NewsCaribbean

US congratulates new Grenadian Prime Minister on election victory

united states Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell
Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell
By Santana Salmon

The Joseph Biden administration in the United States on Friday congratulated the newly elected Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price in a brief statement said Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mitchell “to congratulate him on his recent electoral victory.”

“Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of continued US-Grenada collaboration on climate change, energy, food security, and access to finance for Grenada and the broader Caribbean region,” Price said.

- Advertisement -

“The Secretary also noted the critical role climate-vulnerable countries like Grenada play in advancing global climate ambition,” he added.

Dickon Mitchell, a 44-year-old lawyer who only last October took over the leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) steered the party to a victory in general elections in Grenada, dethroning the New National Party (NNP) of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, which had swept all 15 seats in Parliament in the last two polls.

The ousted prime minister had called general elections ahead of the constitutional March 2023 deadline.

CMC/

 

Previous articleFlorida insurers face ratings change that could raise costs of property insurance

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Florida insurers face ratings change that could raise costs of property insurance

Florida insurers face ratings change that could raise costs of property...

Click here to view
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
Skip to content