US congratulates new Grenadian Prime Minister on election victory

The Joseph Biden administration in the United States on Friday congratulated the newly elected Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price in a brief statement said Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Mitchell “to congratulate him on his recent electoral victory.”

“Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of continued US-Grenada collaboration on climate change, energy, food security, and access to finance for Grenada and the broader Caribbean region,” Price said.

“The Secretary also noted the critical role climate-vulnerable countries like Grenada play in advancing global climate ambition,” he added.

Dickon Mitchell, a 44-year-old lawyer who only last October took over the leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) steered the party to a victory in general elections in Grenada, dethroning the New National Party (NNP) of Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, which had swept all 15 seats in Parliament in the last two polls.

The ousted prime minister had called general elections ahead of the constitutional March 2023 deadline.

CMC/