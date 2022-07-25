Two killed, several injured in motor vehicle crash in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica,– Two people were confirmed dead and more than 20 injured following a motor vehicle crash in the northern parish of St. Ann on Sunday morning.

According to police reports, the bus was returning from Reggae Sumfest in the western city of Montego Bay and heading towards Kingston, when the crash occurred in the town of Runaway Bay.

After a two-year break, Reggae Sumfest returned on the weekend with thousands gathering to witness top dancehall acts.

The Chief executive officer at the St. Ann’s Bay Hospital, Delroy Morgan, told the Gleaner that a male and a female were pronounced dead on arrival and 25 people have been admitted to the hospital. Of that number 19 are males.

CMC/