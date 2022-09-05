Trinidad Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley in Europe for energy talks

fbpx
Trinidad Prime Minister Keith Rowley in Europe for energy talks
By Santana Salmon

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, – Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will be having energy talks in Europe in the coming days as he makes official visit.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister says that Rowley left the twin island republic on Friday, for state business in Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands to meet wit major global energy companies who have significant investments here.

Rowley was scheduled to first meet with Proman in Switzerland.

Proman is one of the largest downstream investors in the petrochemical gas industry in Trinidad and Tobago, particularly in methanol.

The company also recently invested in upstream gas exploration and production.

After this meeting, Rowley will hold meetings with British Petroleum’s (BP) executive leadership in London and Shell’s executive leadership in The Hague, Netherlands.

Energy Minister and Minister in the Office of Prime Minister Stuart Young will also attend these meetings.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as prime minister.

CMC/

