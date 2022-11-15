Trinidad Lawyer blames institutional failure as state witness gunned down

A Trinidadian lawyer is blaming institutional failures for the death of a state witness who was shot and killed in Diego Martin, on Sunday night.

“My position is basically, his death is ultimately an institutional failure in Trinidad and Tobago,” attorney Criston Williams said on a radio program on Monday.

“Why do I call it an institutional failure? It is simple. Think about it. So, we have a young man who is a state witness in a homicide of a police officer, who also to the best of my knowledge wishes to give …to the TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) information about corrupt police officers and this person I do believe would have asked to be placed under witness protection.

Williams told radio listeners that his former client, Jehlano Romney, 29, was not offered witness protection and was left in the same environment that ultimately led to his death.

“Now the question to be asked is what will this now show for any other person…. who wishes to come forward with information against the TTPS,” he said

Police have confirmed that Romney, the main witness in the case in which police constable Clarence Gilkes was killed earlier this year, had been shot and killed at a house in Diego Martin. An unidentified woman was also shot and injured.

Gilkes was among a party of 12 police officers, who had responded to a report that men were seen brandishing guns along Rich Plain Road in Diego Martin on April 22. Police initially claimed there was an exchange of gunfire after armed persons on the road shot at them.

Romney was singled out as the person of interest in the shooting, but he maintained his innocence.

He was released with no charges laid against him and in August, two police officers were jointly charged with shooting at Romney with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One of the police officers has since been remanded, charged with the murder of Gilkes.

CMC/