Trinidad Government appoints National Energy to lead the export promotion of services

The Trinidad and Tobago government Friday announced that it had appointed National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (National Energy) as the agency responsible for the country’s export promotion of energy services.

The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) said it will work closely with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), The Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago (ECTT), the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Service Industries (TTCSI), and other key stakeholders on the development and implementation of a National Energy Service Export Strategy.

“This strategy will ensure there is a coordinated approach to increasing the promotion of exports of energy services, regionally and internationally,” it said.

Energy and Energy Industries Minister Stuart Young said National Energy has long been the state agency responsible for the development and promotion of energy-based industries in Trinidad and Tobago.

“With their current focus on regional energy industry development and low carbon future industrial development, I have full confidence that National Energy has the appropriate capacity for developing and implementing strategies towards increasing the export of energy services regionally and internationally,” he said, adding the delivery of this strategy is also part of the government’s Roadmap for Recovery Program and will support the efforts to diversify the economy.

National Energy’s President, Dr. Vernon Paltoo in welcoming the initiative, said “National Energy will collaborate with key stakeholders to ensure the energy services sector contributes to the national goal of increasing total energy exports.

“As such, we have already developed a Draft Energy Services Export Framework and Implementation Plan, which will be operationalized in first quarter, 2023.”

CMC/