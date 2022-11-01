fbpx
Suriname signs security assistance agreement with the United States

By CMC News

The government of Suriname and the United States have signed an agreement for drug control and law enforcement.

This agreement is part of the implementation of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI).

Suriname’s Foreign Affairs Minister Albert Ramdin signed the documents and the outgoing US ambassador Karen Williams, signed on behalf of her country. Suriname’s Minister of Justice and Police, Kenneth Amoksi, was also present.

The agreement concerns additional funds for counter-narcotics and law enforcement.

“The use of funds is twofold. On the one hand, they serve for anti-narcotics operations of the Suriname Police Corps, on the other hand, to finance operations in the context of money laundering and related financial crimes,” said Amoksi.

The additional funds amount to a total of US$ 300,000 for initiating and perpetuating CBSI projects.

CBSI is a partnership between the United States and the countries in the region that aims to increase security in the Caribbean.

In this regard, joint efforts are being made to reduce illegal trade.

Amoksi also said the cooperation with the outgoing ambassador of the United States has been very fruitful.

He added that there is still a need for training in the field of human trafficking, at the ministerial level.

CMC/

 

