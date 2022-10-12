Suriname Opposition party calls for greater transparency

Suriname’s main opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) is accusing the government of President Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi of seeking to prevent transparency by outlining new measures through which communication with should be undertaken.

In a letter sent to Santokhi, the NDP, which is headed by former president Desi Bouterse, said it found it strange that the director of the Cabinet of the President, Adjay Moensi, has said no letters should be written and sent directly to the head of state, but through the president of the National Assembly.

The NDP said it wanted to remind Santokhi of his public appeal on August 22, this year “not to neglect our duty as representatives of the people and to obtain information from the government at all times….

“Contrary to your appeal, we received a letter from the director of Administrative Affairs in your cabinet, Mr. Moensie, which apparently must serve as a reply to the aforementioned letters to you, stating that the group may not write directly to you, but only through the DNA president,” the NDP party leader, Rabindre T. Parmessar, wrote.

“We interpret this letter as yet another attempt not to answer questions and to maintain non-transparency. We remind you that you are the head of state of the entire nation and therefore every citizen or organization has the right to write to you,” she said.

She told Santokhi that when he delivered his annual address on September 29, “you stated that you favored a transparent working method, and you made a clear appeal to everyone to work together in a harmonious atmosphere.

“Bearing in mind this call to pursue constructive guidance, we again request that the requested documents be sent to us by means of this letter,’ she wrote.

CMC/