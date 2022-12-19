St. Vincent records two COVID deaths amidst an uptick in cases

For the first time in several months, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded two more COVID-19 deaths.

The deaths come amidst an uptick in cases, which the Health Services Sub Committee of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) said mirrors similar increases in North America and the United Kingdom.

According to NEMO, last week, two fully vaccinated people – a 73-year-old female and an 82-year-old male died taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country to 108.

Meanwhile, 22 new cases were confirmed for the reporting period December 9 to 16, taking the number of active cases to 32.

“Persons older than 65 years or with one or more pre-existing conditions are still considered to be particularly vulnerable to serious COVID-19 infections even with the omicron variant currently circulating in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” NEMO said.

“In view of the recent increase in the number of new infections and new COVID-19 deaths, the Ministry of Health has recommended the correct and consistent use of masks, maintenance of physical distancing where possible, proper hand sanitizing and the appropriate immunization with available vaccines, especially to persons in these vulnerable groups.”

The Ministry has also reminded the public of the importance of following “all the proven public health precautionary measures to ensure that we all enjoy a healthy and happy Christmas 2022.

“These measures include avoiding cigarette smoking and reducing the consumption of alcohol, salt, sugar, and fatty foods. Remember to wash your hands, fruit and vegetables properly, keep hot food hot, and cold food cold, and keep moving.”

