St. Vincent MP threatens to give minister ‘a Chris Rock special’

Days after a slapping incident at the Academy Awards generated mixed reactions globally, a Member of Parliament in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has threatened to give a government minister “a Chris Rock special.”

On Sunday, Will Smith slapped comedian and Academy Awards host Chris Rock over a joke about his wife. On Thursday, West Kingstown MP Daniel Cummings told Minister of the Public Service Frederick Stephenson that he would have got a “Chris Rock special” if they near each other.

Cummings was debating a resolution, COVID-19 (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021, (No.32 Of 2021)” when the exchange occurred.

“On this side of the house, one of the portfolios I shadow is health. And, therefore, I have been on the forefront of discussing matters relating to COVID from this side,” he was saying.

“From overseas,” Stephenson commented from across the floor.

Cummings responded: “Madam Speaker, I charge you to advise the honorable minister who makes these cynical comments about my medical condition to resist being asinine in his comments because that is what he’s doing. You do not make snide remarks about people’s medical needs.”

Stephenson commented: “I never mentioned your medical needs.”

Cummings continued: “If he were close to me, he would get a Chris Rock special.”

Some laughter and applause erupted, and Speaker Rochelle Forde banged her gavel.

“Because he is that foolish. He is that foolish,” Cummings added.

But Stephenson maintained that Cummings was overseas.

Cummings spent about a year in Trinidad where he had gone for medical attention for a back injury, he said he suffered in Parliament when he and other opposition lawmakers were thrown out of the House of Assembly chamber in March 2011.

The MP was prevented from leaving Trinidad after the country closed its borders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, if Cummings were referring to a slap, it appeared that Stephenson, a lay preacher, would not have turned the other cheek.

“Try that outside,” the minister said. “Try that outside.”

The speaker banged her gavel and urged members to “observe proper parliamentary language.”

“Thank you, Madam Speaker,” Cummings said after the Speaker urged him to continue with the debate.

“Try that outside,” Stephenson said again.

CMC/