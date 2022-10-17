St. Vincent accident victims laid to rest

The five men who were killed last September in a vehicular accident in Sandy Bay, St Vincent were laid to rest in a joint funeral service on Sunday.

The grieving community turned out in their numbers to pay their last respects to Giovanni Barker, Ishmael Bruce, Elvis Harold, Colin Robin, and Kenroy Haywood.

The men were remembered by loved ones for their love of life, family, and hard work.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said St Vincent and the Grenadines “would never forget the five men and September 11, 2022, will remain a day etched in the minds of Vincentians.”

He said the government will continue to support their families, including the young children left behind.

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday says he hopes that the family will find peace as they continue to pick up the pieces of their lives that were shattered as a result of the tragic incident.

“It’s sad. As human beings and fellow members of our Vincentian community, we mourn this loss with you. We cannot feel the pain as the close relatives do or grieve as you would. But we feel it nonetheless,” Friday remarked as he commended family members for the courage they have shown in coping with the loss.

A memorial has been established to remember the lives lost in the Sandy Bay and 2015 Rock Gutter accidents. Additionally, PM Gonsalves said two, three-year scholarships will be offered at the University of the West Indies in honor of the victims.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is probing the cause of the fatal accident that claimed the lives of the five men who were heading to Owia, in northeast St Vincent, to attend the funeral of murder victim Rohan “Charla” Rawlins, who was shot and killed August 15 in Lowmans Bay on the outskirts of the capital.