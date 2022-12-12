St. Kitts Government to pay dividend from Citizenship by Investment

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis says it has approved the payment of a Citizenship by Investment (CBI) dividend to the citizens and residents of the twin island federation.

In a recent statement, the prime minister’s office noted that the CBI dividend is a share of the profits and retained earnings received from the Citizenship by Investment Program.

“The CBI dividend will be facilitated through Saint Christopher and Nevis Social Security and will be distributed in two tiers or categories. The first category is the pensionable and pensioners, and the second category is classified as those who are not yet pensionable.”

The release further explained that this was a new policy implemented by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, as a commitment to the Dr. Terrance Drew-led St. Kitts-Nevis Labor Party Administration’s campaign pledge to the citizens and residents of the Federation.

It is expected that an announcement will be made by the prime minister, giving details of the payout in a subsequent announcement.

CMC/