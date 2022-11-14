fbpx
Soldiers seize thousands of contraband cigarettes from Haiti

By CMC News

Security officials in the Dominican Republic on Sunday seized 17,000 packs of cigarettes that reportedly entered from neighboring Haiti.

According to reports, soldiers attached to the 14th battalion of the Dominican army intercepted and seized the cigarettes branded “Capital”.

It’s further reported that army battalion commander Colonel Perez Feliz said the actions were ordered by the army’s general commander, Major General Carols Antonio Fernandez Onofre.

He indicated that the contraband cigarettes seized were sent to the 5th infantry brigade in Barahona to be handed over to the general directorate of Customs.

In addition, a truck, a motorcycle as well as several donkeys and horses, all used in the smuggling operation, were seized.

