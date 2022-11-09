Shrink Your Fibroids Naturally: A book by Jamaican Keisha McDonald

According to recent studies, up to 80 percent of African American women will suffer from fibroids by age 50. Black women are also two to three times more likely to have recurring fibroids or suffer from complications.

In the book, Shrink Your Fibroids Naturally, Jamaican author Keisha McDonald teaches women to do just that. McDonald is the busy owner of a gourmet vegan restaurant in Kingston called Kushite’s Vegetable Cuisine. She’s also a freelance attorney and womb healing coach. She has researched fibroids extensively with years of trial and error on a patient she was most invested in, herself.

After discovering a whopping 40 cm fibroid the size of a watermelon, McDonald was inspired and motivated to use food to heal herself. She was able to shrink her fibroid without surgery or any other invasive procedure, instead relying solely on natural remedies.

Lifestyle Changes

In the book, McDonald provides an alternate and approachable resource for women who are otherwise priced out or wary of modern medicine. She lays out her ten steps to shrinking fibroids naturally. However, the foundation of healing, McDonald notes in Shrink Your Fibroids Naturally, is to start with a period of aggressive healing by fasting on just fruit and fruit juices. This, she writes, should be done for as long as manageable, or as long as it takes for the fibroids to shrink.

If a complete fruit-only fast is not doable, or once you’ve completed the fast, McDonald suggests a sustained diet free of meat and processed foods. These foods, she says, only exacerbate the underlying issues that caused fibroid growth in the first place.

Drinking herbal tea is another important step to take in shrinking fibroids naturally, McDonald notes. She suggests drinking herbs such as sarsaparilla, burdock, yellow dock, cerasee and several others, will both cleanse and build the body, allowing it to heal the underlying hormonal imbalances, toxicity and nutritional deficiencies that created the issue in the first place.

Swapping out chemically-made body and home products for natural ones is also important, McDonald notes. She suggests using natural body oils or butters, instead of regular store-bought body lotion, for example. Regular products are often laced with toxic chemicals that are hormone disruptors, she says.

Mental Health

Mental health is also addressed in the book. McDonald believes that there is a strong connection between the health of a woman’s womb and her emotional well-being. She outlines strategies such as journaling and boundary-setting as daily practices that are helpful in calming the nervous system and managing stress. When your nervous system is dysregulated, your hormones are thrown out of whack. This cycle leads to fibroid growth, McDonald notes.

This is a very simplified version of the steps detailed in her book, and McDonald recognizes that a completely natural healing journey may not be easy or attainable for everyone. However, whether or not you choose to have your fibroids surgically removed, or if you receive some other form of conventional treatment, many of the lifestyle practices included in Shrink Your Fibroids Naturally are bound to improve your overall health – reproductive and otherwise.