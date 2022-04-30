Regional conglomerate Massy  hit by “cybersecurity attack”

Trinidad-based regional conglomerate, Massy, said that several of its stores re-opened on Friday following a “cybersecurity attack’ that led to “technical difficulties and the shutting down of all its stores across the country on Thursday.

In a brief statement posted on its website, Massy, which operates supermarkets, and pharmacies in several Caribbean countries, said that it had taken “immediate action, suspending all customer-facing systems” and had been working with third-party experts to resolve the situation.

In its latest statement posted Friday, Massy said that its supermarkets were now open at seven locations and that “we continue to work assiduously to get the rest of our locations back up and running.

It said that its Massy card system is not operational “for safety and security reasons and that customers should email “a photo of their entire bill and their Massy card number.

The publicly held company which is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange said it is “not aware of any evidence at this time that any customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused as a result of the situation”.

The announcement by Massy came less than a week after Aeropost confirmed the credit card information of several customers was compromised after many clients were alerted to unusual activity on their credit card accounts.

Aeropost confirmed the breach last weekend and advised customers to contact their banks, the Trinidad Guardian newspaper reported Friday.

CMC/