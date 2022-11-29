fbpx
Prime Minister Pierre on state visit to Taiwan

By CMC News

St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Phillip J. Pierre is beginning a five-day official visit to Taiwan on Monday, exploring areas for partnership, particularly for the nation’s youth, according to an official statement released.

It said Pierre had accepted an invitation from Taiwan for the visit and he will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, and government officials and visit strategic agencies.

Phillip J. Pierre is heading a seven-member delegation that includes private sector representatives and youth advocates and marks his first official visit to Taiwan which China regards as a renegade province.

St. Lucia, which established diplomatic relations with Taipei 15 years ago, is among a handful of Caribbean countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan despite Beijing’s call for countries to adhere to the One China policy.

CMC/

 

