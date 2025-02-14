President Irfaan Ali criticizes Transparency International’s corruption ranking for Guyana

President Irfaan Ali has strongly criticized the latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) report from Transparency International, questioning the methodology used to assess Guyana’s ranking. The President, speaking at an event at the Guyana Defence Force’s Headquarters in Georgetown on Thursday, suggested that political bias may have influenced the findings, which showed a slight decline in Guyana’s score from 40 points in 2023 to 39 in 2024. This resulted in the country ranking 92nd out of 180 nations on the global corruption scale.

Transparency International’s report, released on Tuesday, highlighted concerns over the state of Guyana’s governance, accusing the country of being “captured by economic and political elites.” The report alleged that this has fostered resource misappropriation, illicit enrichment, and environmental crimes. It also pointed out that while anti-corruption institutions and laws have been established in Guyana, there remain low levels of transparency, weak law enforcement, and increasing attacks on dissenting voices, activists, and journalists.

President Ali rejected these assertions, particularly the claim that law enforcement against corruption is weak in Guyana. He countered, stating, “Well, I don’t know that enforcement is low. I know we have the best enforcement in the region.” He also criticized the lack of transparency in the creation of Transparency International’s report, questioning who the organization interviews and suggesting political bias in its assessments. “There’s a serious political bias for these… we have to bring accountability to these indicators,” the President said. “If you are interviewing someone with a bias, with a political motive or agenda, what do you expect to get?”

Despite the report, President Ali maintained that Guyana has made significant strides in transparency and accountability. He pointed to positive feedback from reputable international organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as evidence of the country’s progress.

The issue of corruption continues to be a sensitive topic as Guyana’s economy booms due to its oil industry. While the government promotes its anti-corruption efforts, critics argue that more transparency and stricter enforcement are needed to manage public resources fairly and ensure accountability.

- Advertisement -

Transparency International’s report comes amidst widespread allegations of corruption within the government, particularly regarding the awarding of billion-dollar contracts to government officials’ families and associates. The report also follows a scandal involving the alleged corrupt allocation of state lands, which led to the resignation of the CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves.

Additionally, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Mae Thomas, resigned from the People’s Progressive Party’s Central Committee after being sanctioned by the U.S. Government for allegedly taking bribes. She was accused of facilitating the award of government contracts, passports, and gun licenses to the Mohameds, a claim that has sparked further controversy. As of September 2024, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed that Thomas remains on paid leave pending an investigation. This is the most recent update from the government on the matter.