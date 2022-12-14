Premier Mark Brantley leads CCM to narrow victory in Nevis Island Assembly elections

Less than four months after the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) won all three seats on Nevis in the August 5 general election, the party was just able to secure a one-seat victory in the Nevis Island Assembly (NIA) on Monday.

The CCM had been part of the coalition Team Unity government headed by Dr. Timothy Harris that was swept out of office in August by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour (SKNLP) following internal fighting within the government that had been returned to office two years earlier.

Preliminary results released show that the CCM, which had won four of the five seats in the NIA in the 2017 election, was just able to hold on to power with a one-seat majority.

According to the results, Premier and party leader, Mark Brantley, won Nevis District 2, defeating challenger Dr. Patricia Bartlette of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), whose leader, Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge flipped the Nevis District 4 seat by a margin of eight votes defeating Deputy Premier Alexis Jeffers of the CCM.

The NRP’s deputy leader Cleone Stapleton Simmonds won the Nevis 5 seat.

Incumbent Spencer Brand of CCM retained the Nevis District 1 seat by a margin of 27 votes. His Cabinet colleague Eric Evelyn won Nevis District 3.

A total of 13,169 electors were eligible to vote in the poll. The electoral officials said 12 persons were nominated to contest the five districts.

CMC/