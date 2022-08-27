Possible compensation for family of Jamaican farm worker killed in Canada

The family of 57-year-old Garvin Yapp, the Jamaican farm worker who died from injuries he sustained in an accident while operating tobacco-harvesting equipment in Ontario, Canada, may be entitled to compensation.

The nature of Yapp’s death, according to Colette Roberts Risden, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, may deserve compensation.

Roberts Risden noted that in situations such as these, the worker does receive some form of compensation.

According to Roberts Risden, if Yapp has children under the age of 18, they will receive a monthly allowance until they reach adulthood.

She added that if any of his children attend university, they will be given a monthly allowance until the age of 21.

However, Roberts Risden said she was unable to comment on the amount of compensation or the timeline for its issuance.

Through its liaison service, the Jamaican Government contacted Yapp’s employer and other workers at the Canadian farm.

Roberts Risden shared that the employer is deeply devastated about Yapp’s death, adding that Yapp was more than an ordinary worker to the employer.

She also confirmed that a vigil was held last Thursday, with representatives from the Canada-based labor ministry in attendance.

Yapp was employed through the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Program (SWAP), which allows Jamaicans to work on farms in the United States and Canada.

He was from Tangle River district in St James and worked for the Van Berlo family on Berlo’s Best Farm in Norfolk County.

His death is still being investigated by Canadian authorities.