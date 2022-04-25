Police probing ATM explosion in eastern Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica-An explosion at an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the town of Port Antonio in the eastern parish of Portland on Saturday, is now the subject of a criminal probe.

The police report that early Saturday, shortly before 4’o’clock (local time), in the parish capital of Port Antonio, an explosion damaged the ATM and the entrance to the banking hall located on Harbour Street in the parish.

A man who was injured in the explosion was hospitalized after he was found with cuts, burns, a broken leg, and other injuries in an incinerator at the rear of the bank.

According to the Senior Deputy Superintendent at the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emeleo Ebanks , when his colleagues arrived at the location, fire was seen coming from the building.

“We got into operation and after about five minutes, the fire was brought under control and later extinguished.”

He said the damage was restricted to the ATMs, the machine room, a bathroom, two offices, some office equipment, and AC units.

Meanwhile, the Commanding officer for the Portland Police Division Superintendent Kenneth Chin, said the probe is being conducted by several entities.

“The cause of the explosion is not yet ascertained; however, criminal activity is suspected and we are following strong leads and will make a breakthrough in short order,” he said.

The initial estimated loss is in excess of J$12 million (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.004 cents).

CMC/