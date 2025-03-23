PNP hails court injunction blocking Portmore parish move

The People’s National Party (PNP) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to issue an interim injunction preventing the Government from designating Portmore as Jamaica’s 15th parish.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes granted the injunction on Thursday, halting the implementation of the law until the matter is fully heard. The ruling also bars the Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie from setting an effective date for the law, despite its passage through both Houses of Parliament and approval by the governor general.

“These orders prevent the minister from enforcing the law, despite its passage through both Houses and the governor general’s assent,” said Fitz Jackson, Member of Parliament for St Catherine South and PNP spokesperson for Portmore affairs.

The PNP has strongly opposed the Government’s push to grant parish status to Portmore, arguing that it ignored warnings from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ) and failed to consult residents. Despite the ECJ’s caution that the move could breach the Constitution, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)-led administration used its legislative majority to push the bill through in February. It was passed in the House of Representatives on February 11 and approved by the Senate on February 28.

The ECJ had formally advised Parliament and the Ministry of Local Government that the proposed parish boundaries might violate constitutional provisions. In a letter, the commission cited the Constitution’s requirement that “the boundary of a constituency shall not cross the boundary of a parish as delimited by the Counties and Parishes Act or by any law amending or replacing that law.” The ECJ also highlighted that the new parish would affect four constituencies, 13 electoral divisions, and nearly 400 polling divisions in St. Catherine. Additionally, the commission raised concerns about inconsistencies in boundary descriptions, particularly in areas near Salt Island Creek and Galleon Harbour.

Jackson emphasized that the court’s ruling was “an important step in upholding the Constitution and protecting the democratic will of the people of Portmore.”

“The government’s unilateral effort to impose parish status without proper consultation or consent from the residents is undemocratic and blatant gerrymandering,” he added. “Portmore’s unique local governance structure, developed and maintained by its residents, must not be overridden for political gain. The people deserve full and informed participation in any decision that affects them, not political maneuvering on the brink of an election.”

The controversy surrounding Portmore’s parish status has sparked intense national debate and deepened political divisions. The Opposition has accused the government of rushing the legislation to secure electoral advantages, arguing that transparency and constitutional safeguards were disregarded in the process.

But Minister McKenzie previously defended the bill, emphasizing that it is about increasing Portmore’s ability to direct its own social, political, and economic development.

The attorney general has until next Wednesday at midday to respond to the PNP’s affidavit, while the PNP has until next Thursday for additional filings. The matter is set to return to court next Friday at 2:00 p.m. before Justice Sykes.