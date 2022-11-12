OECS partners with Thoughtful Digital Agency to develop a platform supporting MSMEs in the region

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) says it has partnered with the Anguillan-based Thoughtful Digital Agency to develop a digital platform to support business interactions between micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the sub-region, government entities, and other key stakeholders.

The platform is dubbed “The OBC Virtual Secretariat” and the OECS said that the development is a part of a wider mission to create the right business environment in the region.

“We are of the view that by fostering a structured dialogue among all stakeholders, including the private sector, from formulation to implementation to boost sustainable investments and economic stability,” said Luis Mala, the head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Barbados, the OECS, and CARICOM/CARIFORUM.

- Advertisement -

Thoughtful Digital Agency is reported to have a record of success in supporting key regional and international organizations in developing people-focused technology solutions.

“This project is rolling out at an opportune time. In recent years we have felt the impact of COVID-19 and natural disasters on our Caribbean communities; environmentally, socially, and economically,” said the company’s chief executive officer, Tahirah Banks-Webster.

“Building a resilient private sector puts our region and our people in a position to pivot and recover quickly, regardless of what variables life throws our way. The OBC Virtual Secretariat Platform and the technology that powers it will be a valuable resource in supporting the growth of Caribbean MSMSEs and enriching the lives of the people in our Caribbean communities,” she added.

Head of the OECS Commission’s Competitive Business, Kareem Guiste, said at the regional level, the need for private sector participation in the processes for policy, regulatory and legislative formulation and implementation is imperative, and the goal is to improve private sector representation and participation in relevant discussions of the organs of the OECS.

The OBC Virtual Secretariat will facilitate business support and communication between stakeholders across the region. The project empowers every registered stakeholder with a profile and platform to connect, share, advocate and engage the interests of their businesses.

President of the OECS Business Council (OBC), Gordon Charles, noted that with these new developments the OBC will be in a better position to advocate for collective interests and policies at both the policy level as well as during negotiations.

“The OECS private sector has lacked a unified voice to represent its collective issues, concerns, priorities, and development goals. We need a strong, unified private sector presence in the development and implementation of policies that impact them.”

The OECS groups the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla, and the British Virgin Islands.

CMC/