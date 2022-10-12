OECS expresses condolences to Venezuela

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) says it is “deeply saddened” at the loss of lives in Venezuela where at least 25 people died and dozens of others missing after five small rivers flooded due to heavy rains last weekend.

In a statement, the St. Lucia-based OECS Commission said the sub-regional grouping is extending its “deepest condolences” to the government and people of the South American country and “is deeply saddened by this tragic event.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected. The people of the OECS region share the pain and suffering of the bereaved families and all others affected by this catastrophe and join their governments in extending to the Government and people of Venezuela, heartfelt condolences in this difficult period,” the OECS added.

The downpour on Saturday night swept large tree trunks and debris from surrounding mountains into the community of Tejerias, 40 miles southwest of Caracas, damaging businesses and farmland, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said.

She said one month’s worth of rain fell in just eight hours and pumps used to power the community’s drinking water system were carried away in the flood waters.

The vice president said the priority is to locate people still trapped under mud and rocks throughout the town, while military and rescue personnel also searched the riverbanks for survivors.

CMC/