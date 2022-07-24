fbpx
No bail for Trinidad police officers charged with murder murdering three friends in 2011

By Santana Salmon

A High Court judge has denied bail to six Trinidad police officers, charged with the 2011 murders of three friends.

The police officers – Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo and PCs Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman, Antonio Ramadin- had sought bail based on the landmark ruling of the Appeal Court which allows anyone on a murder charge to apply for bail.

But Justice Norton Jack Thursday denied bail to the six accused charged with murdering Alana Duncan, Kerron Eccles, and Abigail Johnson on July 22, 2011.

Duncan, 27, Eccles, 29, and 20-year-old Johnson, were driving in Duncan’s vehicle when it was stopped by police in Barrackpore, a town in southern Trinidad.

The police had said the three men had shot them leading to an exchange of gunfire. One of the officer’s former colleagues who was initially charged with the murder has since agreed to testify against them.

In July 2013, the officers were committed to stand trial at the end of their preliminary inquiry. A date for their trial is yet to be set.

Relatives of the three friends also sued the State over their wrongful deaths and are each seeking over two million dollars (One TT dollar=US$0.16 cents) in compensation. The civil case is still pending.

The decision by the judge not to grant bail to the police officers comes after eight police officers were remanded on Tuesday after they appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with the 2020 murders of three men in Second Caledonia, Morvant on the outskirts of the capital. The matter was adjourned to August 16.

The officers – Sgt Joseph Solomon, 44, with 22 years’ service, Corporal Charles Budri, 55, with 34 years’ service, and Constables Sherwin Baptiste, Mark Lewis, Vaughn St Cyr, Jameel Mohammed, Colin Furlonge, and Shawn Lord with ages ranging from 39 to 41 years with nine to 19 years’ service, appeared virtually before magistrate Brian Dabideen.

They were charged on Monday night with the June 27, 2020 murders of Joel Jacob, 38, Noel Diamond, 46, and Israel Moses Clinton, 27.

CMC/

 

