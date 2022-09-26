New Firearms Act passed in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Senate passed the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction, and Regulation) Act with 17 amendments on Friday September 23.

The legislation which was tabled in January creates a dual regime will distinguish between prohibited weapons or unregulated firearms, as well as the activities associated with them, and firearms that have been duly authorized or registered.

The bill also outlines the goals of establishing a framework that prohibits the illicit trade of firearms and ammunition and views possession of those prohibited firearms and ammunition as the foundation for other heinous and violent crimes.

- Advertisement -

Senator Matthew Samuda, minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, concluded the debate by stating that the bill will issue punishment proportionate to the crime.

He also said the legislation and its amendments address the strengthening of the operational issues such as those made to Clause 101 which speaks to trial, punishment, proof, and records.

Furthermore, the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) will be established as a body corporate under the new legislation.

As a body corporate, the Authority will have its own legal identity and will be able to conduct activities, including entering into contracts in its name, initiating and responding to legal claims, acquiring real and personal property, and using its official seal.

The legislation will return to the House of Representatives for its approval.