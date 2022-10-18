fbpx
New BVI senior cops to be announced shortly

Commissioner Mark Collins.
By CMC News

The names of two British Virgin Island (BVI) senior cops who have been chosen to serve as assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner of police, will be announced shortly.

According to Police Commissioner Mark Collins, recruiters were scheduled to finalize the hiring process for the two senior cops last week.

According to local reports, most senior posts in the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) have always been controversial in the British overseas territory as there is a perception that expatriates from the United Kingdom are usually given preference.

However, residents have long held the view that such high-ranking posts should go to highly skilled and hardworking local police officers who have served with excellence over the years.

But last week, Collins announced that he intends to fill other senior posts using officers from within the RVIPF.

“I quickly want to go in and recruit new superintendents and new chief inspectors from within the organization. No external adverts — from within the organization. We have the skill and the expertise within RVIPF to recruit from within,” the police commissioner said.

Previous articleNew York-based, Jamaican exec Michelle Stoddart is blazing trails by betting on herself

