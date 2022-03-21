New Bahamas envoy presents credentials to Organization of American States

The Organization of American States (OAS) says the new Permanent Representative of The Bahamas, Chet Donavan Neymour, on Friday presented his credentials to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro in a ceremony at OAS headquarters in Washington.

“I have the utmost confidence in you, and it would not come as a surprise to see you continuing to sustain the strong-willed representation of the predecessors you have worked alongside with, namely Ambassador Dr. Elliston Rahming and Ambassador Sidney Collie, who have promoted the four pillars of this Organization with deep commitment,” said Almagro in welcoming Neymour.

“I look forward to working with you and your government to the benefit of the Organization of American States and the people of the Americas,” he added.

Ambassador Neymour highlighted his “unwavering belief in the necessity and the great promise of the Organization of American States” and said he is “honored and grateful” to serve The Bahamas as Permanent Representative to the OAS.

“There is even more that we must do as a collective, with purpose and due haste,” Neymour said. “It is, therefore, imperative that we ensure that this organization attends to the real needs of every citizen of our society, particularly the most vulnerable.”

The OAS said Ambassador Neymour served in various senior capacities in The Bahamas.

In 2001, he became the Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations.

Prior to that, he was Deputy Chief of Mission in The Bahamas Embassy in Washington and Interim Representative to the OAS.

During his 26 years in public and foreign service, Mr. Neymour served in various senior capacities, including as his government’s Deputy Director of Economic Planning and of the Multilateral/International Financial Institutions Sections, respectively, in the Ministry of Finance, and as Deputy Chief of Mission/Chargé d’affaires in the Bahamas’ embassy in Washington, D.C. He was the founding Secretary to the Securities Board of The Bahamas (now the Securities Commission of The Bahamas) and was integral to the formulation of his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Act (2014) and other high-profile legislation.

Born in 1967, Mr. Neymour received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and economics from Elmira College and a master’s degree in economics from American University, both in the United States.

He is married and has four children.

CMC/