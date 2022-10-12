Miami Consulate General invites Nominations for Jamaican Diaspora Awards

Jamaica’s Consul General, R. Oliver Mair is inviting nominations for the Jamaican Diaspora Awards for persons to be inscribed on the Honor Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern United States.

Any Jamaican individual or association that has had a significant impact, historical or contemporary, on the Southern USA, Jamaican diaspora community, has contributed tangibly to community enrichment and positive national representation in society building, shows their commitment to community service, and is an inspiration and motivation to others is eligible. Winners will be honored at the Consulate General’s Diaspora Awards 2022.

The annual diaspora awards ceremony will form part of the celebrations to commemorate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the diaspora who have positively impacted their community.

Consul General Oliver Mair emphasized that it’s important to recognize those persons who have made significant contributions to the development of our communities in the diaspora, and to the Jamaican economy. He added that “it is fitting that this event is celebrating our honorees during our Diamond Jubilee Independence as we celebrate stories of vision, courage, and accomplishments.”

Forms are now available on the website for the consulate general at www.jamaicacgmiami.org or can be requested by email at info@jamaicacgmiami.org . The deadline for submissions is Friday, November 10th, 2022. These can be emailed to info@jamaicacgmiami.org or mailed to Consulate General of Jamaica, (Consulate Awards) 44 West Flagler Street, – 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33130.

Persons can select areas for nominees from several fields, including, but not limited to, law and justice; health care; faith/religious leadership; public service; philanthropy; social services; entrepreneurship/business leaders; youth leadership; cultural arts (media, entertainment, sports, etc.); and education.

The selection process will be formalized by a committee appointed by the consul general. Following this, the awardees will be notified in preparation for the awards ceremony, a date to be announced shortly.