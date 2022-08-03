Last US ambassador to Trinidad dies

The United States Embassy on Tuesday confirmed that Trinidad’s last ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Joseph Mondello, died at the age of 84.

In a statement, the Embassy said Mondello, who served from 2018-21, died on Monday.

He had been appointed by the Donald Trump administration and since his departure, the Embassy has been run by Charge’ d’Affaires Shante Moore, who thanked the diplomat for hiring him to serve as his deputy chief of mission, “which eventually afforded me the opportunity to serve as Charge’ d’Affaires.

“Ambassador Mondello considered serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago as one of the greatest honors of his career. I remember him as a gentleman and leader with an open-door policy.”

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Cindy Diouf said Mondello “loved and respected the people of Trinidad and Tobago and was proud to serve his country”.

But Mondello clashed with the Trinidad and Tobago government over Port of Spain’s relationship with Venezuela, particularly after the Trump administration had imposed sanctions on the Nicolas Maduro administration in Caracas.

Mondello had described as “deeply concerning” statements coming from the Keith Rowley government recognizing the “undemocratic and illegitimate government” of Maduro in Venezuela and in a brief but strongly worded statement, said democracy and prosperity require tough choices.

“Venezuelan interim President Juan Guaido and the democratically elected National Assembly have the full recognition and resolute support of the United States of America and the majority of democracies in the Western Hemisphere,” Mondello had said in January 2019.

But as he participated in an Opposition motion in Parliament, Prime Minister Rowley fired back at Mondello’s statement, telling legislators “I take umbrage at the United States ambassador in Trinidad and Tobago making a public statement, criticizing the actions of the government of Trinidad and Tobago as we take action in protection of the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Madam Speaker, we in Trinidad and Tobago under all our governments, have preserved the sovereign position of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. If today there are people in the opposition who believe that they have to take instructions from somebody else and the US Embassy on Marli Street, leave the PNM out of that.”

Trinidad and Tobago was represented at Maduro’s inauguration for a second term in office even as Washington publicly disputed the results of the polls.

In April 2020, opposition legislator, Dr Roodal Moonilal wrote to Mondello about the alleged sale of gasoline by Trinidad and Tobago to Venezuela.

