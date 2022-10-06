fbpx
NewsCaribbean

Jamaica’s Police Commissioner discussing security issues with TCI counterpart

Jamaica’s Police Commissioner discussing security issues with TCI counterpart
Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson
By Santana Salmon

KINGSTON, Jamaica,– Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says talks are underway with his counterpart in the Turks & Caicos Islands, on the matter of Jamaican-related gang activities in the British Overseas Territory.

Turks and Caicos Islands Governor Nigel John Dakin said the security situation in the British Overseas Territory is related to Jamaican gangs and serious transnational crime rather than international terrorism.

“It remains ongoing, and it will not stop, unless we stop it,” Dankin told the House of Assembly as he made reference to the surge in gang violence on the island.

- Advertisement -

The governor made reference to a recent attack in Long Bay against persons who were allegedly associated with local drug dealers, where an innocent visitor from the United States was killed.

The talks are being held as the Governor appealed for support from the Jamaican Government to tackle the problem.

According to Criminologist, Dr. Jason McKay, the fact that the government in the TCI is grappling with a rise in Jamaican-related gang activities demonstrates the seriousness of the gang problem in Jamaica.

He added that the Jamaican Government should offer assistance to TCI and use the opportunity for information gathering on Jamaican criminals in the territory.

Last month, the TCI recorded a huge spike in crime and violence, with 14 murders.

CMC/

 

Previous articleTrinidad Prime Minister Keith Rowley defends 2023 national budget
Next articleTrinidad and Tobago to host inaugural Caribbean Investment Forum

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Jamaica trade mission exploring opportunities in Guyana

Jamaica trade mission exploring opportunities in Guyana

Click here to view
Skip to content