Jamaica’s Police Commissioner discussing security issues with TCI counterpart

KINGSTON, Jamaica,– Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says talks are underway with his counterpart in the Turks & Caicos Islands, on the matter of Jamaican-related gang activities in the British Overseas Territory.

Turks and Caicos Islands Governor Nigel John Dakin said the security situation in the British Overseas Territory is related to Jamaican gangs and serious transnational crime rather than international terrorism.

“It remains ongoing, and it will not stop, unless we stop it,” Dankin told the House of Assembly as he made reference to the surge in gang violence on the island.

The governor made reference to a recent attack in Long Bay against persons who were allegedly associated with local drug dealers, where an innocent visitor from the United States was killed.

The talks are being held as the Governor appealed for support from the Jamaican Government to tackle the problem.

According to Criminologist, Dr. Jason McKay, the fact that the government in the TCI is grappling with a rise in Jamaican-related gang activities demonstrates the seriousness of the gang problem in Jamaica.

He added that the Jamaican Government should offer assistance to TCI and use the opportunity for information gathering on Jamaican criminals in the territory.

Last month, the TCI recorded a huge spike in crime and violence, with 14 murders.

CMC/