Jamaica’s PM reimposes SOEs in several parishes

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday announced that States of Emergency (SOEs) are being reimposed in a number of parishes.

Speaking during a press briefing, the prime minister said SOEs have been issued for St. Ann, Clarendon, St. Catherine, St. James, Westmoreland, Hanover, and some sections of Kingston and St. Andrew.

“Since the end of the last state of emergency, we have seen, unfortunately, an increase in criminal activities in these areas and indeed a threat to property and in some instances, public disorder,” Holness said.

SOEs were declared for seven parishes on November 15. However, Opposition Leader Mark Golding rejected the government’s request to extend the SOE until January 14, 2023.

Likewise, Jamaicans for Justice (JFJ), a non-governmental human rights and social justice organization disapproved of the extension and urged senators to reject the request for a 46-day extension which was debated.

JFJ said the poor and marginalized should not be sacrificed in the fight against crime, claiming that thousands were arrested and detained but never charged, lost jobs, incurred medical expenses, and were abused by the security forces during the state of public emergency.

However, during Tuesday’s press briefing, Holness said as the Christmas season approaches, there is a need to protect life and property.

“It is important to note that we are also approaching the Christmas season. This will be the first Christmas since the ending of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). And already, we’re seeing and projecting an increase in activities including entertainment activities, including increased commercial activities and we are already seeing a demand, a stretch on the resources that we have to guarantee the citizens that they will be able to go about their business in a safe and secure manner,” he said.