Jamaica’s New $2000 Banknote Honors Former Prime Ministers

Aiming to heal wounds caused by the civil unrest of the 1970s, Finance Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke announced that former Jamaican Prime Ministers Michael Manley and Edward Seaga would appear together on a newly created JM$2,000 banknote.

In his address, as he opened the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 8, Clarke informed the House that this note would be integrated into a redesigned line of banknotes for the country, which will be released into circulation later this year.

A Currency That Unifies

Clarke reminisced on the hardships of the 1970s when the Manley-led PNP administration was at odds with the Seaga-led Opposition, speaking the ‘overtly violent nature of the electoral contests of the day. He pointed out that the scars of this period have healed but highlighted that people who lived through this period with the contemporaries and rivals at the helm of the government are “still with us and families who lost loved ones, who were displaced, who lost homes and jobs due to conflict are still with us.”

He said the country should move from perpetuating this strife and division and should instead seek constructive, authentic, and symbolic ways of forging unity, noting that “there was no better way to do it than to have the political rivals appearing together on the $2,000 note.” He told the House that the Manley and Seaga families consented for them to appear together.

A Homage To Our Past Leaders

Several national heroes’ images were removed from banknotes, as those notes were demonetized over the years. However, all seven national heroes and four deceased prime ministers will be featured prominently on the six new notes, honoring Seaga’s vision to display all national heroes on the local currency.

Former Prime Ministers Hugh Shearer and Donald Sangster will grace the upgraded JM$5,000 note. At the same time, national heroes, founding fathers, and cousins Norman Manley and Sir Alexander Bustamante will be the highlight of the upgraded JM$1000 banknote. National heroes Sam Sharpe and Nanny of the Maroons will share the upgraded JM$500 note, and national heroes Paul Bogle and George William Gordon will appear together on the upgraded JM$50 note. Jamaica’s first national hero, Marcus Garvey, will appear alone on the upgraded JM$100 banknote.

More Currency Updates Throughout the Caribbean

The announcement of the new notes comes a few weeks after the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) unveiled the name, logo, and tagline for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) – Jamaica Digital Exchange or JAM-DEX for short. Having completed its pilot stage in December 2021, Jamaica will join the Bahamas and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank in rolling out a CBDC during Q1 2022.

The Guyanese government also commissioned a new GUY$2,000 banknote into circulation, which many describe as one that will tell the story of the nation – one of a prosperous, dynamic, and sustainable future. The note commemorates the country’s 55th Independence Anniversary and depicts Guyanese culture, art, symbols, natural resources, and flora and fauna.