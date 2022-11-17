Jamaica’s Labour Minister says farm workers in Canada highly regarded by employers

Jamaica’s Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, says those who work in the Canada-Caribbean Seasonal Agricultural Workers Program are well-regarded on the farms where they work and are considered valued team members.

He was addressing the opening ceremony for the program’s annual review meeting on Tuesday in St James.

Samuda noted that the farm owners spoke very highly of the workers on his recent visit to Canada.

- Advertisement -

He further expressed that the message from the employers made him proud to be a Jamaican and a member of the Government of Jamaica adding that it made him feel a sense of great pride.

Karl Samuda also mentioned that the initiative should be expanded, saying it will be beneficial to the Canadian economy and provide additional opportunities for Caribbean farm workers.

Michael McPhee, assistant deputy minister of Employment and Social Development in Canada, said the agricultural sector in Canada makes a significant contribution to the economy.

He also highlighted the contribution of Caribbean farm laborers noting that some 8,000 workers from the region are participating in the programme this season.

In September, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security reported that Cabinet had approved the appointment of a seven-member fact-finding team to investigate the working conditions of Jamaican farm workers in Canada.

The action was taken after several Jamaican farm laborers in Canada complained about the conditions of their seasonal working arrangements.

Following the allegations, the minister visited several farms in Canada where Jamaican laborers are employed and later stated that he observed no justifiable basis for the concerns.

However, there were still concerns, and members of the fact-finding team were appointed to investigate the matter.

The fact-finding team which evaluated the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme in Canada prepared its report after returning from the two-week visit.

The team was expected to: