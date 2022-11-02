Jamaica’s Fact-finding team preparing report on Canadian farm work program

Jamaica’s fact-finding team which evaluated the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme in Canada is preparing its report after returning from the two-week visit.

Over the two weeks, the team visited the provinces where Jamaican farmworkers are employed.

The team’s report will be presented in Parliament by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda.

Helene Davis-Whyte, President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions (JCTU), who chairs the seven-member team, said the farms were chosen using a random sample method to ensure the validity of the group’s work.

The members also indicated that the farm workers were cooperative and receptive to the task force.

In September, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security reported that Cabinet had approved the appointment of a seven-member fact-finding team to investigate the working conditions of Jamaican farm workers in Canada.

The action was taken after several Jamaican farm laborers in Canada complained about conditions of their seasonal working arrangements.

Following the allegations, the minister visited several farms in Canada where Jamaican laborers are employed and later stated that he observed no justifiable basis for the concerns.

However, there were still concerns, and members of the fact-finding team were appointed to investigate the matter.

The fact-finding team was expected to:

Conduct a random selection of Canadian farms covering all where Jamaican farmworkers are employed.

Collect data on the working conditions of Jamaican workers employed under the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP).

Interview workers who have been injured to assess the level of care and responsiveness to their needs by the Jamaica Liaison Service in Canada and the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Speak to employers and other interest groups to hear concerns.

Provide a report outlining the team’s findings, with recommendations to improve the Jamaican Overseas Employment Programme in Canada.

Members of the team: