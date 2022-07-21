Jamaican Police condemn murder of colleague

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has condemned the murder of a 31-year-old policeman, who was shot several times in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Tuesday.

Police said Jermaine Brown who was assigned to the Spanish Town Police Station had gone into the community in his private motor car on Tuesday afternoon when gunmen attacked him and shot him several times, killing him on the spot.

In a statement expressing sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the slain constable, the JCF said it will continue to mourn the loss of a colleague and is committed to conducting a thorough and detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding his murder.

“The police will not be deterred by this latest attack and will continue to work assiduously and continue our focus on ridding communities of guns, gunmen and gangs who cause death, pain and mayhem.”

The police said anyone with information that may assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact Crime Stop.

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, has also condemned the attack.

“Regarding the loss of one of our colleagues, it is a very unfortunate incident however criminal elements seem to be having their own way at this particular time.

“It is one that we continue to implore the elected representatives to appropriately use the Public Debt Management Act to provide the State with the resources that we can sufficiently act given the kind of criminality and lawlessness that is existing now,” he added.

In the meantime, police have identified three alleged members of the Speculation Gang who were fatally shot during a confrontation with the police on Tuesday.

They are 19-year-old Najae Smith, 21-year-old Shamar Brown, and 20-year-old Ricardo Salmon.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon, the men were intercepted on the Speculation main road in St. Elizabeth during a police operation. The men reportedly opened fire at the police, and a shootout ensued.

Police said two illegal firearms were seized during the incident – a 1.3 revolver with two rounds and a Beretta .22 with nine rounds.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has launched a probe into the incident.

The JCF this week, reported that the island has recorded 805 murders as of July 16, a two percent increase when compared to the corresponding period last year when there were 786 murders.

Jamaica recorded 1, 463 murders in 2021.

CMC/