Jamaican pastor shot and killed near Portmore home

By Micaiah Morgan

A Jamaican pastor was shot and killed on Monday after being shot multiple times close to his home in Portmore, St. Catherine.

He is Lynval Lewis, the pastor at the Spanish Town Tabernacle and Greater Portmore Tabernacle. He is said to be the husband of a Jamaica Labour Party councillor/caretaker.

According to reports, Lewis came under gunfire while leaving his home and subsequently lost control of the vehicle he was driving.

The car turned off the road and onto a sidewalk before stopping a few meters from his house.

The pastor was rushed to hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

