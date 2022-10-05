Jamaican Kevin Hendrickson named Caribbean Hotelier of the Year

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) says Jamaican hotelier and businessman, Kevin Hendrickson, has been named the Caribbean Hotelier of the Year.

The award was presented at the CHTA’s Caribbean Travel Forum, ahead of the official opening of the 40th Caribbean Travel Marketplace on Tuesday.

The CHTA said Kevin Hendrickson, the managing director of the Courtleigh Hospitality Group, is known for his support of many tourism-related organizations, including the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), the Jamaica Tourist Board, and the Tourism Linkages Council.

He owns and operates The Jamaica Pegasus, The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites and Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, and Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay.

“The Caribbean Hotelier of the Year Award is one of the highest honors bestowed by CHTA, recognizing excellence in Caribbean hotel operations,” the CHTA said, adding that Hendrickson is the recipient of JHTA’s Lifetime Achievement Award and the Hospitality Jamaica Hotel Personality of the Year, among several other accolades.

He has received the Jamaican Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander, and a proclamation from the United States House of Representatives for his community leadership.

“I want to add my voice of congratulations on winning the Caribbean Hotelier of the Year Award, quite a significant and prestigious award to add to your already prestigious Courtleigh brand. Congratulations!” said Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

CMC/