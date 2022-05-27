Jamaican government says COVID-19 measures will help prevent spread of Monkeypox

The Jamaican government says the measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will also reduce the likelihood of transmission of the Monkeypox virus.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton said while Jamaica has reported no cases of the virus “at this time, however, the public is being advised that the present COVID-19 measures of practicing physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent hand sanitation will also reduce the likelihood of the transmission of the virus”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Wellness described the Moneypox virus “as a rare disease that is similar to smallpox and can be transmitted by contact and droplets”.

- Advertisement -

It quoted the World Health Organization as saying that the current outbreak of the virus, which has been detected in 11 countries, “is spreading primarily through sexual contact.

Chief Medical officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, says persons must report to the health department if fever and rash occur following recent international travel or close contact with persons who traveled within the last three weeks.

The Ministry warned that children are at higher risk, and Monkeypox during pregnancy may lead to complications or stillbirth.

“The virus is normally found in animals, but the disease may represent a risk of person-to-person transmission. There is likely to be little immunity to the infection in those travelling,” the ministry warned.

Earlier this week, the main opposition People’s National Party (PNP) called on the government to initiate contingency planning should Jamaica record any case of the virus.

PNP spokesperson on Health Dr Morais Guy said the Monkeypox disease is not well-known, and as such, every precaution should be taken to keep it from reaching Jamaica.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus that belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus.

Guy in a statement said the Andrew Holness government has a responsibility to educate the public about its condition and symptoms because it poses a threat to the island.

CMC/