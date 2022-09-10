Jamaican charged following robbery of phone repair shop in Antigua

Tyrese Oglivie, an 18-year-old Jamaican, has been charged for his alleged role in stealing multiple items from a phone repair store in Antigua and Barbuda in January.

The complainant, according to allegations, returned to his store in early January and discovered it had been broken into. Among the stolen products were smart phones, phone screens, earphones, and chargers, all worth more than EC$40,000.

The police were called, and it was believed the criminals used a hammer and crowbar to access the establishment.

Following a review of CCTV footage, two individuals were identified, one of them carrying a grey bag and wearing Nike slippers.

A week later, the complainant was notified that a phone screen similar to one of those taken from his store was being sold on Facebook. The complainant then arranged to meet the seller at his business place.

Following this, the police was called and Tyrese Oglivie was pointed out.

A search was conducted at Oglivie’s residence, and it was reported that multiple phones and screens were found, as well as the bag and slippers used by one of the robbers seen on CCTV.

Oglivie was later arrested and charged.

He appeared at the St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

According to media sources from the eastern Caribbean island, the case has been adjourned and a committal hearing is scheduled for September 13.