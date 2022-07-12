JAMAICA WINS BIG AT 2022 TRAVEL AGE WEST WAVE AWARDS

With a continuing emphasis on being one of the world’s leading tourism destinations, Jamaica has been recognized with two 2022 WAVE (Western Advisors’ Vote of Excellence) Awards by TravelAge West. The destination has been awarded ‘Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Caribbean’ and ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’. In the 17-year history of these awards, it is the 11th time Jamaica has earned the international honor, which is the top distinction.

“We are very grateful to receive multiple awards including the recognition of International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support, which no other destination has won so many times,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White. “Our tourist board works very hard to provide the highest level of support to our valued travel trade partners, as well as top tier service to all travelers visiting the destination, so receiving this acknowledgment by TravelAge West and its advisor readers is truly a proud moment for us.”

Travel advisor professionals throughout 15 Western states and readers of TravelAge West voted on the best-of-the-best from a list of Editor’s Pick award recipients. The winners were chosen after careful review by Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Kenneth Shapiro and the editorial team of TravelAge West. Review methods included product analysis, on-site visits, a survey of a select group of industry advisors and industry experts, and online research.

- Advertisement -

TravelAge West has been serving the travel industry for 53 years, as a leading source of travel industry news and product information. Held on June 9 in Marina del Rey, California, the TravelAge West 2022 WAVE Awards gave travel advisors in the Western U.S. the opportunity to recognize outstanding qualities and services of their travel supplier partners. The Awards, which are held annually, were provided to more than 140 companies, individuals, and destinations across 69 categories. TravelAge West will include a special WAVE Awards section in the July 11 issue, highlighting award winners.

Last year, the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the 13th consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 15th consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. As well, Jamaica copped the WTA’s World’s Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination, and the World’s Leading Family Destination.