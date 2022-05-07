Jamaica to tackle backlog of surgeries

The Jamaican government says it will conduct an additional 1,000 surgeries in the public health system over the next ten months under a special initiative called ‘CODE CARE’.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, said the intervention is aimed at clearing the backlog of elective surgeries in many hospitals due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) priorities.

“Since March 2020, many hospitals have had to suspend the normal processing of elective surgeries, which has resulted in the extension of the length of time that persons wait for these operations, sometimes up to two years,” he said.

The authorities said the longest wait periods are for cataracts, oral and sinus cancers, thyroid cancers, cholesteatomas, pterygium, arthroplasty, and undescended testis.

Tufton told legislators that the government will be working with healthcare professionals across the diaspora who visit Jamaica for special surgery sessions, to provide more efficient arrangements and access to hospital facilities and to target elective surgeries with the longest wait.

“We will do this in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and our missions overseas as well as through our [Health Ministry’s] National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation,” he indicated.

In addition, approximately J$300 million (One Jamaica dollar=US$0.008 cents) is to be provided to repair and where necessary, maintain operating theatres, so they can perform more efficiently and for longer hours to drive more throughput.

The Ministry said it will also partner with private-sector health facilities to provide surgery and recovery spaces to augment existing facilities.

