Jamaica to expect trough until Monday night-Met Service

By Santana Salmon

The Meteorological Service of Jamaica predicts that a trough which is currently affecting sections of the island,  will persist until Monday night.

It is expected that tonight isolated showers and thunderstorms are anticipated in parts of the south-central and eastern parishes, while it will be partly cloudy elsewhere .

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will hit the north-central and eastern parishes tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, most parishes are predicted to be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Another trough is predicted to move into the vicinity of Jamaica early Tuesday, according to the Met Service.

 

