Jamaica Records Increase in Murders During First 10 Months of 2021

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said there had been more than 1,200 murders in just over 10 months of this year, significantly higher than the same period last year.

Figures released by the JCF showed that there were 1,215 killings from January 1 to November 6, compared to 1,101 during the corresponding period in 2020. This represents an increase of 10.4 percent.

The St Andrew South Police Division continues to lead in murders so far this year, with 144 cases, or 20 more cases when compared to 124 murders recorded for the corresponding period.

St James followed with an increase of 35 murders, from 98 cases last year to 133 cases this year; St Catherine South up by 19, from 92 to 111; and Westmoreland up by 35, from 65 to 100.

Despite Portland recording the second-highest percentage increase in homicides, with killings in the division up 55.6 percent, the parish, ironically, is the least murderous parish in 2021. Portland reported 14 homicides this year, up from nine last year.

The JCF said that the number of shootings islandwide rose marginally by 0.6 percent with the figures showing there were 1,081 shootings, six more than last year.

The police are recording declines in cases of rapes, robberies and break-ins for the same period this year. The authorities said there were 340 rapes, down from the 467 last year, representing a reduction of 127 cases or 27.2 percent.

There were 633 robberies, or a 27.7 percent decrease this year compared to 876 in 2020.

The JCF said that the total number of serious and violent crimes committed so far this year has declined by 8.7 percent, with a total of 4,031 when compared to 4,415 last year.

CMC