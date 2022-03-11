Jamaican Arrested in Florida and Slapped with Dozens of Drug-related Charges

Advertisement

A Jamaican man was recently arrested in Florida and slapped with more than 12 counts of drug-related charges.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Romario Burrowes, a Jamaican who was wanted on 28 counts with a total bond of more than $6.8 million, was arrested without incident on March 3 outside an apartment complex at 600 Jimmy Ann Drive, Daytona Beach.

The young Jamaican’s arrest was the culmination of a five-month narcotics investigation in Daytona Beach, with detectives taking a significant amount of heroin, fentanyl, and meth off the streets.

Over the course of the investigation, an undercover detective made multiple controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl, and meth from Burrowes. The amount of drugs totaled 482 grams of heroin, 229.4 grams of fentanyl and 169 grams of meth.

During his arrest and execution of a search warrant, detectives seized another 103 grams of fentanyl, 410 grams of meth, 43 Oxycodone pills, four handguns, just over $1,000 cash, and narcotics paraphernalia.

Burrowes’ charges include multiple counts of trafficking and delivery of fentanyl, heroin, and meth, as well as conspiracy and other crimes.

A video released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows Burrowes walking from an apartment to a car, before he was apprehended by a group of police officers. The Sheriff’s Office also posted several images of the drugs and weapons found in the subject’s apartment.

The investigation was a joint effort involving the DEA, FBI, HSI, ATF, the Volusia Bureau of Investigation (a Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative), and the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force.

These teams include members of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and partners with the DeLand, Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach, South Daytona, Holly Hill, and Ormond Beach police departments.

Burrowes is among several Jamaicans who have been arrested in Florida since the start of the year.

Just last week, a Jamaican woman living in Florida was sentenced to 14 years in prison for laundering money for an international cocaine ring that distributed the illegal drug by mail in Western Pennsylvania.

Last month, a Jamaican police officer was also indicted for importing cocaine into the United States with the intent to distribute it.