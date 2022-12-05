Jamaica creating an Inclusive society for persons with disabilities

The Andrew Holness administration says it is committed to ensuring an inclusive society where Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) can fully participate and have equal enjoyment of their rights.

According to Labour Minister Karl Samuda the Disabilities Act 2014 and its Regulations, which is now fully in place, will strengthen, protect and promote the rights of PWDs, and fast-track Jamaica’s pace for social development and inclusion for such individuals in all aspects of life.

“The legislation ensures that PwDs will have full access to the benefits of society. Equally, PwDs will have the same opportunity to participate in all spheres of society without fear of marginalization and discrimination,” he noted.

Samuda was delivering the keynote address at the recent media launch of Rise Life Management Service’s Enabling Opportunities for Persons With Disabilities project.

The European Union (EU)-funded initiative, being undertaken over 24 months, seeks to ensure that PWDs are fully integrated in society, have access to appropriate care and support services, and are treated as valuable human resources.

The components of the project include: a media campaign to raise awareness and combat stereotypes associated with PwDs; provide sign language training to individuals from key government services that interact with the deaf, as well as youth volunteers and staff of civil society organizations.

It also involves delivering life skills training and psychosocial support to abused women, young people and children with disabilities; and providing vocational skills training that will lead to the employment of hundreds of persons.

Special needs institutions will also be supported under the project, and civil society organizations will be strengthened to promote the rights of PwDs, through the newly established Civil Society Network of Jamaica.

Samuda added that the government welcomes and fully supports the project as it seeks to develop and provide opportunities for PwDs in Jamaica.

He said reports indicate that initiatives under the project, which began in 2021, are already bearing fruit, noting that 100 public and private sector individuals have been trained in sign language and are “eager to carry out their duties.”

The global community celebrated International Day of Disabled Persons on Saturday under the theme: ‘Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: the role of Innovation in Fuelling an Accessible and Equitable World’.

CMC/